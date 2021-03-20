Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] moved down -2.41: Why It’s Important

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] traded at a low on 03/18/21, posting a -2.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $180.80. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Expedia Travelers Rank the USA’s Friendliest Cities of 2021.

After a year in which vacations were few or far between, what better way to ease back into traveling than by choosing a town where you’re sure to receive a warm welcome? As travelers begin to plan their spring and summer getaways, Expedia.com® is helping narrow down the possibilities by ranking the friendliest towns and cities for 2021.

Did a local provide an outstanding dinner recommendation? Were you greeted with smiles and hellos (or at least smiling eyes over a mask)? Was there just overall feel-good energy? These might be some of the random acts of friendliness that earned these towns the highest mentions of “friendly, friendliest, amiable,” and other word associations and related linguistic connections based on Expedia.com traveler reviews from January 2019 to December 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5361858 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Expedia Group Inc. stands at 3.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.52%.

The market cap for EXPE stock reached $25.49 billion, with 142.45 million shares outstanding and 120.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 5361858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $157.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $130 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $180, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on EXPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 7.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.03.

How has EXPE stock performed recently?

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.68. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 17.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 296.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.86 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.12, while it was recorded at 178.83 for the last single week of trading, and 112.46 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.60 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.24.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now -12.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.72. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 578.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of -$136,754 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Expedia Group Inc. posted -1.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -48.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE.

Insider trade positions for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

There are presently around $25,055 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,218,775, which is approximately -1.56% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., holding 12,107,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $2.16 billion in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 16.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 20,989,095 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 19,530,270 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 98,058,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,578,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,858,626 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,768,538 shares during the same period.