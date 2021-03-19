ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] is 1.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] plunged by -$3.5 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $31.10 during the day while it closed the day at $29.48. The company report on March 18, 2021 that ZTO Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

17.0 Billion Annual Parcels Expanded Market Share to 20.4%Achieved RMB4.6 Billion Adjusted Net Income Despite Pandemic & Fierce CompetitionUS$0.25 per Share Dividend Announced for 2020.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020[1]. The Company exceeded its volume guidance for 2020 by growing parcel volume 40.3% and expanded parcel volume market share by 1.3 percentage points to 20.4% while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock has also loss -10.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZTO stock has inclined by 10.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.93% and gained 1.10% year-on date.

The market cap for ZTO stock reached $24.30 billion, with 784.87 million shares outstanding and 425.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, ZTO reached a trading volume of 8440146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $37.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 30.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

ZTO stock trade performance evaluation

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.94. With this latest performance, ZTO shares dropped by -20.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.47 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.59, while it was recorded at 32.26 for the last single week of trading, and 32.61 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.95 and a Gross Margin at +29.95. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.66.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 13.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.10. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] managed to generate an average of $338,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 1.86%.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,919 million, or 38.40% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 38,683,303, which is approximately -0.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,911,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $557.5 million in ZTO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $444.06 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly -1.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 25,877,886 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 18,108,534 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 190,716,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,702,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,514,261 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,065,185 shares during the same period.