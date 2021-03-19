Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] Stock trading around $161.57 per share: What’s Next?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE: WSM] price surged by 18.46 percent to reach at $25.18. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces an 11% quarterly dividend increase, a new $1 billion stock repurchase authorization, and the early repayment of its $300 million Term Loan.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $0.06, or an 11.3% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.59 per share, payable on May 28, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 23, 2021. The Board of Directors also approved a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization, which supersedes the remaining outstanding under the company’s current share repurchase authorization. Additionally, given the strength of the company’s liquidity position with over $1.2 billion in cash at the end of FY2020, the company has repaid early in full its $300 million Term Loan, eliminating all funded debt as of February 26, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“Our decisions to increase our quarterly dividend, to approve a new $1 billion share buyback authorization and to eliminate all outstanding funded debt reflect our confidence in the long-term outlook of our company, and our commitment to maximizing returns for our shareholders,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 6021738 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.17M shares. Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares reached a high of $167.79 and dropped to a low of $153.394 until finishing in the latest session at $161.57.

The one-year WSM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -37.89. The average equity rating for WSM stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSM shares is $117.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $155 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $127, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on WSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams-Sonoma Inc. is set at 7.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.16. With this latest performance, WSM shares gained by 29.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 426.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.12 for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.68, while it was recorded at 141.71 for the last single week of trading, and 102.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Williams-Sonoma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.45 and a Gross Margin at +36.26. Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.04.

Return on Total Capital for WSM is now 23.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.27. Additionally, WSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] managed to generate an average of $13,187 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.72.Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

WSM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. go to 13.73%.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,219 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 7,647,381, which is approximately -0.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,612,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in WSM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.07 billion in WSM stock with ownership of nearly 1.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Williams-Sonoma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE:WSM] by around 4,919,129 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 6,317,522 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 64,387,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,624,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSM stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,675,364 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 986,886 shares during the same period.