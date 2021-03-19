why Weibo Corporation [WB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.67

Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ: WB] price surged by 4.68 percent to reach at $2.36. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Weibo Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

Weibo Corporation (“Weibo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“We ended the year of 2020 on a solid note,” said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. “During the unprecedented times in 2020, Weibo has demonstrated its indispensable value as China’s leading social media platform to serve public conversations, and further enriched our video and community product offerings. On monetization, we are pleased to see our revenue and profit return to a solid growth trajectory in the fourth quarter. Entering into 2021, Weibo is well positioned to capture incremental ad wallet, leveraging the accelerated digitalization of brick-and-mortar, our differentiated social ad offerings and revamped bidding system,” Mr. Wang concluded.

A sum of 5127354 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.69M shares. Weibo Corporation shares reached a high of $55.50 and dropped to a low of $49.83 until finishing in the latest session at $52.80.

The one-year WB stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.2. The average equity rating for WB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Weibo Corporation [WB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WB shares is $44.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Weibo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $47 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Weibo Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weibo Corporation is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for WB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.80.

WB Stock Performance Analysis:

Weibo Corporation [WB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, WB shares dropped by -10.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for Weibo Corporation [WB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.72, while it was recorded at 51.30 for the last single week of trading, and 41.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weibo Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weibo Corporation [WB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.82 and a Gross Margin at +81.39. Weibo Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.00.

Return on Total Capital for WB is now 18.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weibo Corporation [WB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.12. Additionally, WB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weibo Corporation [WB] managed to generate an average of $119,892 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Weibo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

WB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weibo Corporation posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weibo Corporation go to 1.56%.

Weibo Corporation [WB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,244 million, or 45.70% of WB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WB stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 9,245,665, which is approximately 6.595% of the company’s market cap and around 7.22% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 9,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $475.2 million in WB stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $279.57 million in WB stock with ownership of nearly -8.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weibo Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ:WB] by around 8,290,279 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 4,736,801 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 48,412,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,439,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 717,309 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,000,940 shares during the same period.