why Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.40

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [AMEX: NOG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.23%. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (AMEX:NOG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75274.

Over the last 12 months, NOG stock rose by 120.66%. The one-year Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.82. The average equity rating for NOG stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $763.40 million, with 43.52 million shares outstanding and 43.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, NOG stock reached a trading volume of 1600502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOG shares is $17.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on NOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

NOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.23. With this latest performance, NOG shares gained by 5.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.59 for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.99, while it was recorded at 13.66 for the last single week of trading, and 8.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Northern Oil and Gas Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.96 and a Gross Margin at +35.65. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.69.

Return on Total Capital for NOG is now 12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.16. Additionally, NOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] managed to generate an average of -$3,179,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NOG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. go to 5.00%.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $224 million, or 30.10% of NOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOG stocks are: ANGELO GORDON & CO LP with ownership of 3,067,591, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,748,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.52 million in NOG stocks shares; and WEISS MULTI-STRATEGY ADVISERS LLC, currently with $29.56 million in NOG stock with ownership of nearly 26.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [AMEX:NOG] by around 4,164,908 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 4,731,345 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 8,961,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,858,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOG stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 853,816 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,918,020 shares during the same period.