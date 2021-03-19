Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] jumped around 0.34 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.94 at the close of the session, up 2.70%. The company report on February 10, 2021 that RBC Capital Markets Joins DirectBooks.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock is now 18.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DB Stock saw the intraday high of $13.195 and lowest of $12.885 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.37, which means current price is +28.41% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, DB reached a trading volume of 5497482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]?

Barclays have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 418.96.

How has DB stock performed recently?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.19. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 14.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.29 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.60, while it was recorded at 12.63 for the last single week of trading, and 10.25 for the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.27. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.06.

Earnings analysis for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 183.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 1.01%.

Insider trade positions for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

There are presently around $7,863 million, or 36.74% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 98,823,423, which is approximately 27.805% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, holding 66,488,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $860.36 million in DB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $828.48 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly -0.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 126,865,885 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 39,520,144 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 441,281,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 607,667,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 85,469,504 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,305,695 shares during the same period.