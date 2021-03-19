Vericel Corporation [VCEL] moved up 13.45: Why It’s Important

Vericel Corporation [NASDAQ: VCEL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.09%. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Vericel Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Vericel Corp. (NASD:VCEL) will replace QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, March 22. S&P 500 constituent Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASD:FANG) has acquired QEP Resources in a transaction that closed.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Over the last 12 months, VCEL stock rose by 632.00%. The one-year Vericel Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.61. The average equity rating for VCEL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.41 billion, with 45.55 million shares outstanding and 44.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 648.43K shares, VCEL stock reached a trading volume of 4819051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vericel Corporation [VCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VCEL shares is $58.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VCEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vericel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Vericel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on VCEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vericel Corporation is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for VCEL in the course of the last twelve months was 160.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.10.

VCEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Vericel Corporation [VCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.09. With this latest performance, VCEL shares gained by 3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 632.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.30 for Vericel Corporation [VCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.17, while it was recorded at 47.86 for the last single week of trading, and 25.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vericel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vericel Corporation [VCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.91 and a Gross Margin at +67.83. Vericel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.31.

Return on Total Capital for VCEL is now 1.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vericel Corporation [VCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.70. Additionally, VCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vericel Corporation [VCEL] managed to generate an average of $10,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Vericel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

VCEL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vericel Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VCEL.

Vericel Corporation [VCEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,410 million, or 96.95% of VCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCEL stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 4,517,570, which is approximately 17.314% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,022,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.49 million in VCEL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $174.79 million in VCEL stock with ownership of nearly 7.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vericel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Vericel Corporation [NASDAQ:VCEL] by around 7,490,796 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 4,472,057 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 33,443,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,406,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCEL stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,142,431 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 673,868 shares during the same period.