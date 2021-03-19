Urban One Inc. [UONE] gain 42.76% so far this year. What now?

Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE] jumped around 0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.01 at the close of the session, up 1.01%. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Urban One, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75697.

Urban One Inc. stock is now 42.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UONE Stock saw the intraday high of $7.30 and lowest of $5.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.16, which means current price is +48.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, UONE reached a trading volume of 7387227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Urban One Inc. [UONE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban One Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for UONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70.

How has UONE stock performed recently?

Urban One Inc. [UONE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, UONE shares dropped by -11.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 290.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.83 for Urban One Inc. [UONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.26, while it was recorded at 5.82 for the last single week of trading, and 7.57 for the last 200 days.

Urban One Inc. [UONE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban One Inc. [UONE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.56 and a Gross Margin at +66.54. Urban One Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.21.

Return on Total Capital for UONE is now 9.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban One Inc. [UONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.65. Additionally, UONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban One Inc. [UONE] managed to generate an average of $642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.

Insider trade positions for Urban One Inc. [UONE]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.09% of UONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UONE stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 49,964, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.84% of the total institutional ownership; COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, holding 41,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in UONE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.24 million in UONE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban One Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ:UONE] by around 189,999 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 77,252 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 19,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UONE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,834 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 55,403 shares during the same period.