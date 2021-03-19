Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Stock trading around $115.09 per share: What’s Next?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 89.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 94.28%. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Upstart to Acquire Prodigy Software, a Leading Automotive Retail Software Provider.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Prodigy Software, Inc., a provider of cloud-based automotive retail software.

Each year, approximately $1 trillion of cars are sold in the US, and most of them are financed.1 Yet purchasing a car consistently ranks among the worst consumer experiences, with less than 1% of buyers satisfied with the current process.

The one-year Upstart Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -91.02. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.52 billion, with 74.01 million shares outstanding and 56.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, UPST stock reached a trading volume of 20966499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $60.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $57 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 12.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.49.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 94.28.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.56 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.10, while it was recorded at 71.37 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now -0.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of -$256,660 per employee.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,497 million, or 59.80% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: THIRD POINT LLC with ownership of 13,381,222, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 5,248,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $604.06 million in UPST stocks shares; and FIRST ROUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III, LLC, currently with $335.56 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 39,070,801 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,070,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,070,801 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.