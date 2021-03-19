ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] Is Currently -10.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: THMO] loss -10.89% on the last trading session, reaching $2.70 price per share at the time. The company report on March 18, 2021 that ThermoGenesis Holdings Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Strengthened Balance Sheet, Ending 2020 With $7.2 Million in Cash, a 127% Increase Over the Prior Year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Conference Call to be Held at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. represents 6.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.98 million with the latest information. THMO stock price has been found in the range of $2.63 to $2.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, THMO reached a trading volume of 1712581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2015, representing the official price target for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $1, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on THMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for THMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

Trading performance analysis for THMO stock

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.89. With this latest performance, THMO shares dropped by -24.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.05 for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 3.50 for the last 200 days.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.55 and a Gross Margin at +39.26. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.79.

Return on Total Capital for THMO is now -45.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -215.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,505.18. Additionally, THMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,474.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] managed to generate an average of -$189,940 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. posted -1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THMO.

An analysis of insider ownership at ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.00% of THMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 93,889, which is approximately -0.402% of the company’s market cap and around 38.27% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 73,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in THMO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.15 million in THMO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:THMO] by around 137,199 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 69,144 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 106,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THMO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,299 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 64,804 shares during the same period.