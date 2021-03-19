Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Stock trading around $190.10 per share: What’s Next?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.36% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.06%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that HealthTech Trends 2021: CEO’s of Teladoc, Reliq Health, Relay Medical and Veeva Systems, Driving Revenue Growth with Innovation and New Markets Expansions.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT), Relay Medical (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV).

The US healthcare market is estimated at $2.8 trillion – and the largest in the world. Fast moving innovators are now driving a transformation wave – and creating new opportunities for investors. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:.

Over the last 12 months, TDOC stock rose by 60.77%. The one-year Teladoc Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.22. The average equity rating for TDOC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.15 billion, with 152.70 million shares outstanding and 143.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, TDOC stock reached a trading volume of 6736541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $261.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $270 to $210, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 15.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13.

TDOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -34.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.05 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 242.36, while it was recorded at 197.36 for the last single week of trading, and 213.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teladoc Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.42 and a Gross Margin at +57.92. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.35.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$110,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

TDOC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teladoc Health Inc. go to -0.92%.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,300 million, or 79.40% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,473,659, which is approximately 11.23% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,312,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.53 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 562 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 30,701,671 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 17,461,240 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 69,142,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,305,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,407,600 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 8,875,733 shares during the same period.