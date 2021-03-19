Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. [SPNV] is -4.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. [NYSE: SPNV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.87% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.76%. The company report on March 19, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company (NYSE – SPNV).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company (“Supernova” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SPNV) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Supernova, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Offerpad, Inc. (“Offerpad”), a Leading Tech-Enabled Real Estate Solutions Platform, and result in Offerpad becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Supernova shareholders will retain ownership of only 11.9% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Supernova Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

The average equity rating for SPNV stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $421.42 million, with 40.25 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 484.37K shares, SPNV stock reached a trading volume of 10786942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. [SPNV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. is set at 0.40

SPNV Stock Performance Analysis:

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. [SPNV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPNV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.28 for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. [SPNV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.09, while it was recorded at 10.55 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. [SPNV] Insider Position Details

35 institutional holders increased their position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. [NYSE:SPNV] by around 17,154,592 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,154,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPNV stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,154,592 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.