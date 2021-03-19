Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] moved up 12.90: Why It’s Important

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: SNCA] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.90 during the day while it closed the day at $1.75. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Independent Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Seneca Biopharma, Inc. Stockholders Vote for Proposed Merger and Reverse Stock Split.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCA), announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. (“ISS”) has recommended that Seneca stockholders vote in support of the proposed merger with Leading BioSciences, Inc. (“LBS”) and vote “FOR” the proposals for the reverse stock split and issuance of shares in connection with the merger, to be considered and voted on at Seneca’s March 24, 2021 special meeting of stockholders.

“We are very pleased that ISS supports the Seneca board’s recommendation that stockholders vote “FOR” the proposals in support of the merger with LBS,” said Ken Carter, Seneca’s Chairman. “We believe and are confident that this transaction is the best strategic option for Seneca and its stockholders”.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. stock has also gained 26.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNCA stock has inclined by 119.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 178.22% and gained 98.86% year-on date.

The market cap for SNCA stock reached $28.84 million, with 17.31 million shares outstanding and 17.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, SNCA reached a trading volume of 10915490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seneca Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2133.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

SNCA stock trade performance evaluation

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.81. With this latest performance, SNCA shares dropped by -12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 178.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 186.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.77 for Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4767, while it was recorded at 1.5720 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9036 for the last 200 days.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] shares currently have an operating margin of -56071.81. Seneca Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54252.64.

Return on Total Capital for SNCA is now -152.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -149.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -117.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.53. Additionally, SNCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] managed to generate an average of -$1,670,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Seneca Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.00 and a Current Ratio set at 15.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seneca Biopharma Inc. posted -13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -9.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNCA.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.90% of SNCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNCA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 167,512, which is approximately -35.774% of the company’s market cap and around 0.81% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 123,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in SNCA stocks shares; and HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in SNCA stock with ownership of nearly -33.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seneca Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Seneca Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:SNCA] by around 184,192 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 537,284 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 168,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 553,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNCA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,412 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 393,789 shares during the same period.