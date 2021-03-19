Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] fell -23.37% so far this year. What now?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] plunged by -$0.9 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $24.8597 during the day while it closed the day at $22.53. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Petco Health + Wellness Company, Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results, Issues 2021 Guidance.

Fourth quarter revenue and comp sales increased 16% and 17%, respectively.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Digital sales grew over 90%; Acquired approximately 1 million new customers in the quarter.

The market cap for WOOF stock reached $4.82 billion, with 213.91 million shares outstanding and 47.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, WOOF reached a trading volume of 6585122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on WOOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 58.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 22.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

WOOF stock trade performance evaluation

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.46 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF], while it was recorded at 23.11 for the last single week of trading.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.92 and a Gross Margin at +39.08. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.16.

Return on Total Capital for WOOF is now 2.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 826.34. Additionally, WOOF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 772.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 122.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.