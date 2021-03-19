Oil States International Inc. [OIS] moved down -14.90: Why It’s Important

Oil States International Inc. [NYSE: OIS] closed the trading session at $7.14 on 03/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.90, while the highest price level was $7.71. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Oil States Announces Pricing of $135 Million Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026.

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) announced that it has priced a private offering of $135 million principal amount of its 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Company also granted the initial purchasers the option to purchase, during a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the Notes are issued, up to an additional $15 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The Notes were only offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers (as defined in the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”)), pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and the Notes are expected to be delivered and paid for on March 19, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company. The Notes, which priced at par, will bear interest at a rate of 4.75% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2021. The Notes will mature on April 1, 2026, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. The Company will have the option to redeem all or any portion of the Notes on or after April 6, 2024, if certain conditions (including that the Company’s common stock trades above 130% of the conversion price for a specified period) are met, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.23 percent and weekly performance of -22.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 111.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, OIS reached to a volume of 3829304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oil States International Inc. [OIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OIS shares is $7.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Oil States International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Oil States International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on OIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oil States International Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for OIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for OIS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

OIS stock trade performance evaluation

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.81. With this latest performance, OIS shares gained by 3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 266.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.89 for Oil States International Inc. [OIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.98, while it was recorded at 8.42 for the last single week of trading, and 4.97 for the last 200 days.

Oil States International Inc. [OIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oil States International Inc. [OIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.81 and a Gross Margin at -3.49. Oil States International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.41.

Return on Total Capital for OIS is now -8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oil States International Inc. [OIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.08. Additionally, OIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oil States International Inc. [OIS] managed to generate an average of -$200,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Oil States International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oil States International Inc. [OIS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oil States International Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oil States International Inc. go to -6.99%.

Oil States International Inc. [OIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $356 million, or 83.20% of OIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,146,566, which is approximately 5.499% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,303,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.0 million in OIS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.5 million in OIS stock with ownership of nearly -27.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oil States International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Oil States International Inc. [NYSE:OIS] by around 7,220,769 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 7,018,313 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 35,662,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,901,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OIS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 535,923 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,643,229 shares during the same period.