Nautilus Inc. [NLS] gain 2.98% so far this year. What now?

Nautilus Inc. [NYSE: NLS] price plunged by -10.79 percent to reach at -$2.26. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan.

Company Provides Financial Aspirations for Fiscal Year 2026 Including $1 Billion in Revenue and Two Million Digital Members.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) hosted its Virtual Investor Day and unveiled the Company’s long-term strategic plan, North Star: Journey to 2026, to unlock sustainable growth and digitally transform the Company. Jim Barr, Nautilus Chief Executive Officer, was joined by other members of the executive team to introduce the “new” Nautilus. The team discussed its view of the enhanced home fitness market opportunity, how Nautilus is well-positioned for continued growth, pointed to strong momentum which began even before the pandemic, and how the Company leveraged pandemic demand to not only grow but also create durable assets for the long-run. The day featured a detailed presentation of Nautilus’ long-term vision and strategic direction and its ambitious long-term objectives.

A sum of 2944041 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.15M shares. Nautilus Inc. shares reached a high of $21.78 and dropped to a low of $18.4801 until finishing in the latest session at $18.68.

The one-year NLS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.08. The average equity rating for NLS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nautilus Inc. [NLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLS shares is $32.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Nautilus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Nautilus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nautilus Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

NLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.89. With this latest performance, NLS shares dropped by -37.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1325.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.34 for Nautilus Inc. [NLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.61, while it was recorded at 20.41 for the last single week of trading, and 17.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nautilus Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nautilus Inc. [NLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +41.41. Nautilus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.96.

Return on Total Capital for NLS is now 62.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nautilus Inc. [NLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.22. Additionally, NLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nautilus Inc. [NLS] managed to generate an average of $146,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.01.Nautilus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

NLS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nautilus Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 214.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nautilus Inc. go to 10.00%.

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $408 million, or 80.60% of NLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,179,024, which is approximately 19.698% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,722,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.18 million in NLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.32 million in NLS stock with ownership of nearly 9.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nautilus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Nautilus Inc. [NYSE:NLS] by around 7,860,953 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 6,854,048 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 7,103,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,818,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLS stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,092,753 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,354,527 shares during the same period.