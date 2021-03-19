Mogo Inc. [MOGO] is 168.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mogo Inc. [NASDAQ: MOGO] loss -5.07% on the last trading session, reaching $10.11 price per share at the time. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Mogo Schedules Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, announced it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q4 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by David Feller, Mogo’s Founder & CEO, and Greg Feller, President & CFO. The live webcast will include a slide presentation. The Company will issue its financial results after market on March 23.

Mogo Inc. represents 47.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $476.75 million with the latest information. MOGO stock price has been found in the range of $10.01 to $11.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, MOGO reached a trading volume of 6845544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mogo Inc. [MOGO]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Mogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Mogo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mogo Inc. is set at 1.54

Trading performance analysis for MOGO stock

Mogo Inc. [MOGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.83. With this latest performance, MOGO shares dropped by -8.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 516.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 836.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.25 for Mogo Inc. [MOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.00, while it was recorded at 10.13 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

Mogo Inc. [MOGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Mogo Inc. [MOGO]

There are presently around $31 million, or 7.10% of MOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOGO stocks are: FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 1,351,003, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 30.08% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 854,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.63 million in MOGO stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.18 million in MOGO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Mogo Inc. [NASDAQ:MOGO] by around 989,306 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 69,290 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,010,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,068,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOGO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 406,040 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,902 shares during the same period.