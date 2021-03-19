Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] Revenue clocked in at $1.72 billion, down -0.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MAXR] loss -10.59% or -4.53 points to close at $38.26 with a heavy trading volume of 7685881 shares. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Maxar and Busek Thruster System for NASA Lunar Gateway Passes Critical Milestone.

Busek Co., a developer of high-performance electric propulsion technology for space applications, and Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) (TSX: MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth intelligence and Space Infrastructure, confirmed the successful completion of an end-to-end hot fire test campaign validating all major elements of the 6-kilowatt solar electric propulsion (SEP) subsystem for the Power and Propulsion Element (PPE) of NASA’s Gateway in lunar orbit.

It opened the trading session at $40.14, the shares rose to $41.05 and dropped to $38.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAXR points out that the company has recorded 47.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -432.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, MAXR reached to a volume of 7685881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXR shares is $60.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Maxar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $30 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Maxar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $36, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on MAXR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxar Technologies Inc. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for MAXR stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.61. With this latest performance, MAXR shares dropped by -19.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 360.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.02 for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.26, while it was recorded at 43.89 for the last single week of trading, and 30.08 for the last 200 days.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.31 and a Gross Margin at +22.17. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.67.

Return on Total Capital for MAXR is now 1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 286.84. Additionally, MAXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 280.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Maxar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maxar Technologies Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maxar Technologies Inc. go to 5.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]

There are presently around $1,719 million, or 76.80% of MAXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,139,823, which is approximately 2.882% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,977,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.43 million in MAXR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $99.7 million in MAXR stock with ownership of nearly -15.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR] by around 5,162,883 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 4,618,188 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 35,138,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,919,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,950,610 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,578,382 shares during the same period.