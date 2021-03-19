Market cap of Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] reaches 1.36B – now what?

Paya Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYA] closed the trading session at $11.83 on 03/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.40, while the highest price level was $12.28. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Paya Announces Pricing of Public Primary and Secondary Offering of Common Stock.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) (“Paya Holdings,” “Paya” or the “Company”), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, announced the pricing of the previously announced public offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock by the Company and 10,000,000 shares of common stock by the selling stockholder, at a public offering price of $12.25 per share. In addition, the selling stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of Paya’s common stock. The offering is expected to close on March 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Paya intends to use any net proceeds from the sale of its common stock for general corporate purposes, which may include future acquisitions. Paya will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.89 percent and weekly performance of -9.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, PAYA reached to a volume of 11430271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYA shares is $15.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Paya Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Paya Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paya Holdings Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYA in the course of the last twelve months was 63.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PAYA stock trade performance evaluation

Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.00. With this latest performance, PAYA shares dropped by -7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.88 for Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.97, while it was recorded at 12.75 for the last single week of trading.

Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Paya Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,221 million, or 90.70% of PAYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYA stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 55,234,022, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 55.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 6,867,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.24 million in PAYA stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $49.56 million in PAYA stock with ownership of nearly 365.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in Paya Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYA] by around 92,244,671 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 13,449,481 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,494,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,199,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,101,418 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 10,241,484 shares during the same period.