Market cap of China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] reaches 35.00M – now what?

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PLIN] price surged by 1.82 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on December 21, 2020 that China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) (“PLIN” or the “Company”), an emerging growth company engaged in the food processing business, announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

Ms. Zeshu Dai, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented “Our financial results for the fiscal year 2020 reflect the impact brought by the pandemic of the COVID-19, which accordingly led to the full brunt and unpredictability of our business. However, our revenue was still recorded $110.6 million, representing an increase of 11.6% compared to $99.1 million for the fiscal year 2019. Facing the challenging year of 2020, we executed well against our core business initiatives, gained market share in the food industry. completed the acquisition of Chongqing Ji Mao Cang Feed Co., Ltd. in April 2020 and integrated industrial chain. We also explored several opportunities during the year to drive our growth including opening hot pot restaurants, launching new online marketing, expanding hog breeding business in Guangxi Province, etc. We saw very strong signs of recovery in our business from our markets as containment measures of the COVID-19 were eased in China. Besides upgrading and optimizing our current core business, we will also continue to invest in the pillars of our future growth and in capabilities, and various markets that support our expansion and provide the long-term returns to our investors.”.

A sum of 5151521 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.78M shares. China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $1.28 and dropped to a low of $1.10 until finishing in the latest session at $1.12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, PLIN shares dropped by -30.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.80 for China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0961, while it was recorded at 1.1060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0493 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.18 and a Gross Margin at +6.49. China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.79.

Return on Total Capital for PLIN is now -0.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.02. Additionally, PLIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] managed to generate an average of -$20,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of PLIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLIN stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 30,160, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 46.57% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 26,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29000.0 in PLIN stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $14000.0 in PLIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PLIN] by around 54,405 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 160,520 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 135,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLIN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,371 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 96,893 shares during the same period.