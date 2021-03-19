Market cap of CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] reaches 16.50M – now what?

CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: CHFS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.46%. The company report on March 17, 2021 that CHF Solutions, Inc. Announces Pricing of $18.1 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,300,710 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $5.50 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $18.1 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part for 45 days, to purchase up to an additional 495,106 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager in connection with the offering. Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, CHFS stock dropped by -50.22%. The average equity rating for CHFS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.50 million, with 2.74 million shares outstanding and 2.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 452.66K shares, CHFS stock reached a trading volume of 1839252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CHF Solutions Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.70.

CHFS Stock Performance Analysis:

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.46. With this latest performance, CHFS shares dropped by -36.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.49 for CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.35, while it was recorded at 7.46 for the last single week of trading, and 10.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CHF Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -228.84 and a Gross Margin at +54.52. CHF Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -212.82.

Return on Total Capital for CHFS is now -178.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -169.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -173.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -123.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.08. Additionally, CHFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.CHF Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

CHFS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CHF Solutions Inc. posted -138/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -126/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHFS.

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.70% of CHFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,556, which is approximately 143.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 14,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91000.0 in CHFS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $89000.0 in CHFS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CHF Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:CHFS] by around 52,795 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 44,530 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 25,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHFS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,307 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 44,530 shares during the same period.