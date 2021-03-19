Market cap of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] reaches 17.74M – now what?

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX: BDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.80% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.67%. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75470.

Over the last 12 months, BDR stock rose by 100.10%.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.74 million, with 9.77 million shares outstanding and 5.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, BDR stock reached a trading volume of 1136215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

BDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, BDR shares dropped by -18.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5985, while it was recorded at 1.5260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1209 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.51 and a Gross Margin at +17.29. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.74.

Return on Total Capital for BDR is now -57.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.90. Additionally, BDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] managed to generate an average of -$7,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 14.80% of BDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDR stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 310,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 40.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 72,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in BDR stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $47000.0 in BDR stock with ownership of nearly 5.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX:BDR] by around 12,170 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 113,462 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 341,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 467,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,570 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.