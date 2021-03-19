Market cap of ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] reaches 77.43M – now what?

ATIF Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: ATIF] gained 10.14% on the last trading session, reaching $1.52 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2021 that ATIF Holdings Limited Conducts Research on Cutting-edge Blockchain Technology in the Finance Sector – Initiating Preliminary Exploration in Fintech.

ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, “ATIF” or “We”), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, has initiated research on the development of blockchain technology in the financial sector in China to strengthen ATIF’s expertise and further our preliminary exploration in the Fintech industry.

Blockchain technology developed at a rapid pace in China during the first half of 2020. According to The Current Status and Prospects of China’s Blockchain Development in First Half 2020 published by China Center for Information Industry Development, a total of 8,129 new blockchain-related companies were registered in the first half of 2020 in China, accounting for 20.3% of the total number of blockchain companies. Blockchain-related companies in China have captured the attention of U.S. investors. By the end of 2020, there are approximately 15 blockchain concept Chinese public companies in the U.S. with four listed in the most recent two years which include cryptocurrency mining companies related to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

ATIF Holdings Limited represents 42.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $77.43 million with the latest information. ATIF stock price has been found in the range of $1.32 to $1.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.57M shares, ATIF reached a trading volume of 10161829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATIF Holdings Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATIF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 110.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.69. With this latest performance, ATIF shares gained by 3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATIF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.05 for ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2329, while it was recorded at 1.3580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2808 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] shares currently have an operating margin of -1615.27 and a Gross Margin at -167.55. ATIF Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2169.49.

Return on Total Capital for ATIF is now -44.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.57. Additionally, ATIF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] managed to generate an average of -$153,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.ATIF Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.80% of ATIF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATIF stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 334,087, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 75.87% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 137,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in ATIF stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.2 million in ATIF stock with ownership of nearly 33.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in ATIF Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:ATIF] by around 763,416 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 61,982 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 75,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 901,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATIF stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 639,086 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 61,195 shares during the same period.