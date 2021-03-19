Market cap of 9F Inc. [JFU] reaches 421.98M – now what?

9F Inc. [NASDAQ: JFU] jumped around 0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.15 at the close of the session, up 4.88%. The company report on March 19, 2021 that ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages 9F Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – JFU.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with 9F’s August 14, 2019 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or (ii) between August 14, 2019 and September 29, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important March 22, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the firm.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

SO WHAT: If you purchased 9F securities pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO or during the Class Period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

9F Inc. stock is now 106.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JFU Stock saw the intraday high of $2.60 and lowest of $2.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.99, which means current price is +104.76% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, JFU reached a trading volume of 8685910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 9F Inc. [JFU]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9F Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

How has JFU stock performed recently?

9F Inc. [JFU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.59. With this latest performance, JFU shares gained by 10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.98 for 9F Inc. [JFU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.72, while it was recorded at 2.00 for the last single week of trading, and 2.01 for the last 200 days.

9F Inc. [JFU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 9F Inc. [JFU] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.55 and a Gross Margin at +74.74. 9F Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.67.

Return on Total Capital for JFU is now -30.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 9F Inc. [JFU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.00. Additionally, JFU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 9F Inc. [JFU] managed to generate an average of -$161,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.

Earnings analysis for 9F Inc. [JFU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JFU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 9F Inc. go to -13.22%.

Insider trade positions for 9F Inc. [JFU]

Positions in 9F Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in 9F Inc. [NASDAQ:JFU] by around 634,573 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 526,140 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 449,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,610,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JFU stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 567,636 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 188,335 shares during the same period.