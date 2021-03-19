Market Analysts see Tenaris S.A. [TS] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Tenaris S.A. [NYSE: TS] traded at a low on 03/18/21, posting a -5.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.02. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Tenaris Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on audited consolidated financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Net cash / debt and Free Cash Flow. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 with comparison to its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4376091 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tenaris S.A. stands at 2.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.10%.

The market cap for TS stock reached $13.08 billion, with 590.27 million shares outstanding and 233.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, TS reached a trading volume of 4376091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tenaris S.A. [TS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TS shares is $21.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tenaris S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Tenaris S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $27, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on TS stock. On February 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TS shares from 16.25 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaris S.A. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for TS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for TS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has TS stock performed recently?

Tenaris S.A. [TS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, TS shares gained by 23.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.64 for Tenaris S.A. [TS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.67, while it was recorded at 22.96 for the last single week of trading, and 14.28 for the last 200 days.

Tenaris S.A. [TS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenaris S.A. [TS] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.26 and a Gross Margin at +20.58. Tenaris S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.33.

Return on Total Capital for TS is now -5.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.78. Additionally, TS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Tenaris S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Tenaris S.A. [TS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenaris S.A. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -127.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaris S.A. go to -5.40%.

Insider trade positions for Tenaris S.A. [TS]

There are presently around $1,385 million, or 12.40% of TS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,358,221, which is approximately -7.486% of the company’s market cap and around 60.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 9,836,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.59 million in TS stocks shares; and WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $186.05 million in TS stock with ownership of nearly -0.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenaris S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Tenaris S.A. [NYSE:TS] by around 7,544,610 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 9,907,278 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 45,451,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,903,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,343,810 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,147,225 shares during the same period.