Market Analysts see American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

American Outdoor Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: AOUT] jumped around 2.78 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $26.00 at the close of the session, up 11.97%. The company report on March 18, 2021 that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

– Net Sales $82.6 Million (+90.7%).

– E-commerce Channel Sales +129.0% — Traditional Channel Sales +68.5%.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. stock is now 52.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AOUT Stock saw the intraday high of $28.89 and lowest of $26.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.01, which means current price is +58.54% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 188.18K shares, AOUT reached a trading volume of 1305617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AOUT shares is $28.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AOUT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for American Outdoor Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for American Outdoor Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on AOUT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Outdoor Brands Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AOUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

How has AOUT stock performed recently?

American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.39. With this latest performance, AOUT shares gained by 13.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.16% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AOUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.54 for American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.93, while it was recorded at 23.28 for the last single week of trading.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.28 and a Gross Margin at +29.24. American Outdoor Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.47.

Return on Total Capital for AOUT is now -5.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.85. Additionally, AOUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT] managed to generate an average of -$367,179 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.American Outdoor Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for American Outdoor Brands Inc. [AOUT]

There are presently around $218 million, or 60.50% of AOUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AOUT stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,145,908, which is approximately -0.07% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 977,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.42 million in AOUT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $22.22 million in AOUT stock with ownership of nearly 22.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Outdoor Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in American Outdoor Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:AOUT] by around 2,123,189 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 1,682,363 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 4,569,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,375,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AOUT stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,185,536 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 515,058 shares during the same period.