Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] Revenue clocked in at $677.20 million, up 67.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [NYSE: LPI] closed the trading session at $32.99 on 03/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.68, while the highest price level was $38.14. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Laredo Petroleum Announces “At-the-Market” Equity Program.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) (“Laredo” or the “Company”) announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under which it may offer and sell from time to time and at its discretion shares of its common stock having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $75.0 million pursuant to an “at-the-market” offering program (the “ATM Program”).

Laredo has entered into an equity distribution agreement with Wells Fargo Securities, LLC in its capacity as a sales agent (the “sales agent”). Pursuant to this agreement, sales of shares of the Company’s common stock may be made in transactions that are deemed to be “at-the-market” offerings, including sales made by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, to or through a market maker or as otherwise agreed to with the sales agent.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 67.46 percent and weekly performance of -18.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 194.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 69.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 546.00K shares, LPI reached to a volume of 1074732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPI shares is $39.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on LPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Laredo Petroleum Inc. is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

LPI stock trade performance evaluation

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.82. With this latest performance, LPI shares dropped by -13.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 325.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.09 for Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.12, while it was recorded at 39.03 for the last single week of trading, and 18.36 for the last 200 days.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.13 and a Gross Margin at +13.59. Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -129.09.

Return on Total Capital for LPI is now 2.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -213.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.16. Additionally, LPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] managed to generate an average of -$3,401,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Laredo Petroleum Inc. posted 1.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Laredo Petroleum Inc. go to -9.34%.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $177 million, or 47.00% of LPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,197,140, which is approximately 18.162% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 520,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.16 million in LPI stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $13.65 million in LPI stock with ownership of nearly 164.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Laredo Petroleum Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Laredo Petroleum Inc. [NYSE:LPI] by around 1,599,852 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 3,462,409 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 305,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,368,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 606,729 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,923,280 shares during the same period.