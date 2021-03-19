Friday, March 19, 2021
JP Morgan lifts Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Caleb Clifford

Humanigen Inc. [NASDAQ: HGEN] slipped around -2.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.32 at the close of the session, down -12.31%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Humanigen Announces $80 Million Loan Facility from Hercules Capital.

Company intends to use funds to support lenzilumab manufacturing and commercialization.

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab™, has obtained a term loan facility from Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC), a leader in customizing debt financing for companies in the life sciences market. Under the terms of the facility, Hercules will provide Humanigen up to $80 million of secured debt financing.

Humanigen Inc. stock is now -6.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $18.555 and lowest of $16.0014 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.95, which means current price is +16.82% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 994.27K shares, HGEN reached a trading volume of 1434675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Humanigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Humanigen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humanigen Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for HGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2696.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

How has HGEN stock performed recently?

Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.36. With this latest performance, HGEN shares dropped by -18.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 625.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.66, while it was recorded at 17.30 for the last single week of trading, and 16.19 for the last 200 days.

Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -28268.59 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Humanigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28697.12.

Return on Total Capital for HGEN is now -467.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -551.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -573.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -260.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] managed to generate an average of -$8,953,500 per employee.Humanigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Humanigen Inc. go to 12.50%.

Insider trade positions for Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]

There are presently around $227 million, or 25.60% of HGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HGEN stocks are: VALIANT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,074,220, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 40.28% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,615,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.37 million in HGEN stocks shares; and THINK INVESTMENTS LP, currently with $21.83 million in HGEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Humanigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Humanigen Inc. [NASDAQ:HGEN] by around 3,930,070 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 4,766,641 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 5,218,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,915,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HGEN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,701,357 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,970,304 shares during the same period.

