International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Revenue clocked in at $73.62 billion, up 3.32% YTD: What’s Next?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] price surged by 0.80 percent to reach at $1.03. The company report on March 18, 2021 that IBM Launches Multizone Region in Brazil as Clients in Latin America Adopt Hybrid Cloud.

– Expanded global cloud footprint highlights continued investment in a security-rich cloud infrastructure with confidential computing capabilities.

– Prepares clients for a sustainable future with plans for reduced carbon footprint from cloud workloads and data centers.

A sum of 5825476 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.56M shares. International Business Machines Corporation shares reached a high of $130.995 and dropped to a low of $127.79 until finishing in the latest session at $130.06.

The one-year IBM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.07. The average equity rating for IBM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $137.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $107 to $111, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

IBM Stock Performance Analysis:

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.27 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.85, while it was recorded at 128.70 for the last single week of trading, and 122.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Business Machines Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.14 and a Gross Margin at +47.34. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.47.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 10.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 322.71. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] managed to generate an average of $14,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IBM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Business Machines Corporation posted 1.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 6.09%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $65,786 million, or 58.10% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,806,391, which is approximately -0.487% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,271,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.1 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.76 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -1.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,019 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 25,092,444 shares. Additionally, 1,004 investors decreased positions by around 27,134,405 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 453,586,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,812,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 248 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,093,173 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 5,075,237 shares during the same period.