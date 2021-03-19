IMV Inc. [IMV] is 6.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

IMV Inc. [NASDAQ: IMV] traded at a low on 03/17/21, posting a -15.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.28. The company report on March 17, 2021 that IMV Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results.

Phase 2B clinical trial in patients with relapsed /refractory DLBCL expected to be initiated in Q2 2021 following guidance received from the FDA.

Maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac) in combination with Merck’s Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) and low dose cyclophosphamide (CPA) shows promising preliminary results in two solid cancer indications in the basket trial.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1383334 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IMV Inc. stands at 9.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.99%.

The market cap for IMV stock reached $220.07 million, with 67.09 million shares outstanding and 61.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 302.23K shares, IMV reached a trading volume of 1383334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IMV Inc. [IMV]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for IMV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $7 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for IMV Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IMV Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.63.

How has IMV stock performed recently?

IMV Inc. [IMV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.87. With this latest performance, IMV shares dropped by -19.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.35 for IMV Inc. [IMV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 3.71 for the last single week of trading, and 3.79 for the last 200 days.

IMV Inc. [IMV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IMV Inc. [IMV] shares currently have an operating margin of -49123.73. IMV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46381.36.

Return on Total Capital for IMV is now -192.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -184.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -508.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -120.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IMV Inc. [IMV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.50. Additionally, IMV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 148.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Insider trade positions for IMV Inc. [IMV]

There are presently around $34 million, or 28.57% of IMV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMV stocks are: RUFFER LLP with ownership of 7,453,399, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.65% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 435,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 million in IMV stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $1.01 million in IMV stock with ownership of nearly -16.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IMV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in IMV Inc. [NASDAQ:IMV] by around 1,206,232 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 4,899,537 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,115,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,221,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMV stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 525,487 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 4,424,821 shares during the same period.