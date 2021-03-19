Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] moved down -1.12: Why It’s Important

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ: HOFV] price plunged by -1.12 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, announced its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results for the period ended December 31, 2020.

“We finished fiscal year 2020 strong and are well positioned to continue that momentum into 2021. The past year was an historic one as we became a publicly traded company. Since then, we have diligently worked to execute against the game plan detailed during our prior earnings calls,” shared President and CEO Michael Crawford. “We are very pleased with where we are, having delivered on what we said we would do, and doing it all in the face of a global health pandemic,” said Michael Crawford, “We have rebalanced our financial capabilities and have brought in the necessary equity to further optimize the capital stack to continue with our game plan for Company growth. We have pragmatically repositioned ourselves for both near and long-term success, making strategic investments in the future to drive positive results for our shareholders.”.

A sum of 5036569 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.27M shares. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company shares reached a high of $2.72 and dropped to a low of $2.50 until finishing in the latest session at $2.64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOFV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.71. With this latest performance, HOFV shares dropped by -3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOFV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.02 for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for HOFV is now -1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.76. Additionally, HOFV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.69.

There are presently around $5 million, or 8.20% of HOFV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOFV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 419,175, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 349,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.92 million in HOFV stocks shares; and QUINN OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS LLC, currently with $0.59 million in HOFV stock with ownership of nearly 561.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ:HOFV] by around 1,466,917 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 120,676 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 434,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,022,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOFV stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 862,917 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 18,041 shares during the same period.