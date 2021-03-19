Goldman lifts Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE: LYG] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.31 during the day while it closed the day at $2.30.

Lloyds Banking Group plc stock has also gained 2.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYG stock has inclined by 24.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 76.92% and gained 17.35% year-on date.

The market cap for LYG stock reached $39.98 billion, with 17.69 billion shares outstanding and 17.34 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.53M shares, LYG reached a trading volume of 6650047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $2.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Lloyds Banking Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lloyds Banking Group plc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.17.

LYG stock trade performance evaluation

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, LYG shares gained by 5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.67 for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.04, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 1.68 for the last 200 days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.10. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.54.

Return on Total Capital for LYG is now 1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 365.66. Additionally, LYG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc go to -10.30%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $511 million, or 1.40% of LYG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYG stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 42,542,277, which is approximately 13.026% of the company’s market cap and around 81.30% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 29,260,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.3 million in LYG stocks shares; and MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $56.76 million in LYG stock with ownership of nearly -1.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lloyds Banking Group plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE:LYG] by around 23,642,534 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 32,593,767 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 165,957,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,193,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYG stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,821,606 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,568,321 shares during the same period.