Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] gain 238.30% so far this year. What now?

Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FTFT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.34% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.92%. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Future FinTech Enters into Cooperation Relationship with Shenzhen SOSOB Technology to Provide Market Information and Services in the Digital Currency Markets.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (“hereinafter referred to as Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or “the Company”), a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology, announced that on March 17, 2021 the Company signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (the “Agreement”) with major shareholders of Shenzhen SOSOB Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shenzhen SOSOB”) to form a joint venture titled FTFT Capital (Dubai) Limited (“FTFT Capital Dubai”), an entity formed to provide services and solutions in the global digital currency business.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will make a cash contribution of $5.5 million for 55% ownership of FTFT Capital Dubai, and the shareholders of Shenzhen SOSOB will contribute 80% of their equity interest in Shenzhen SOSOB to FTFT Capital Dubai; Shenzhen SOSOB assets include intellectual property rights, an online platform that provides global digital currency market information and its members and online traffic, valued in aggregate at $4.5 million for 45% ownership of FTFT Capital Dubai. Under the planned structure, FTFT Capital Dubai will become a 55% owned subsidiary of the Company and Shenzhen SOSOB will become an 80% owned subsidiary of FTFT Capital Dubai. It is also planned that FTFT Capital Dubai will set up an investment fund for the investment and management of encrypted financial assets for institutional and high net worth investors. FTFT Capital Dubai will be based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Over the last 12 months, FTFT stock rose by 875.46%.

The market cap for the stock reached $383.70 million, with 35.18 million shares outstanding and 34.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.47M shares, FTFT stock reached a trading volume of 8209633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Future FinTech Group Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 767.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

FTFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, FTFT shares dropped by -37.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 189.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 875.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.10 for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.08, while it was recorded at 6.40 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Future FinTech Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1066.32 and a Gross Margin at +38.19. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1415.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] managed to generate an average of -$60,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Future FinTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

FTFT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Future FinTech Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 3.70% of FTFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTFT stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 971,534, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 46.91% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 918,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.84 million in FTFT stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $0.58 million in FTFT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Future FinTech Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FTFT] by around 2,057,430 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 167,979 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 134,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,090,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTFT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,057,430 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 167,161 shares during the same period.