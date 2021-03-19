Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] Is Currently -11.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLGT] loss -11.79% or -14.22 points to close at $106.37 with a heavy trading volume of 1985721 shares. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Fulgent Genetics Awarded Contract from CDC to Study Variants of COVID-19 Virus.

Agreement leverages Fulgent’s Next Generation Sequencing (“NGS”) capabilities for genomic sequencing to aid in ongoing research of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “Company”), a technology company providing comprehensive testing solutions through its scalable platform, announced that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) has awarded the Company a contract to provide genomic sequencing of samples of SARS-CoV-2 on an ongoing basis, leveraging the Company’s Next Generation Sequencing (“NGS”) capabilities.

It opened the trading session at $118.31, the shares rose to $120.00 and dropped to $105.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLGT points out that the company has recorded 228.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1281.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, FLGT reached to a volume of 1985721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLGT shares is $88.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on FLGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulgent Genetics Inc. is set at 16.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLGT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, FLGT shares dropped by -24.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 228.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1205.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.26, while it was recorded at 107.24 for the last single week of trading, and 51.97 for the last 200 days.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.80 and a Gross Margin at +78.70. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.85.

Return on Total Capital for FLGT is now 86.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 66.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 54.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.78. Additionally, FLGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] managed to generate an average of $509,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLGT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]

There are presently around $1,035 million, or 34.60% of FLGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLGT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,984,867, which is approximately 25.085% of the company’s market cap and around 32.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 892,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.94 million in FLGT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $71.77 million in FLGT stock with ownership of nearly 71.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fulgent Genetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLGT] by around 3,110,003 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 1,554,132 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 5,068,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,732,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLGT stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,383,827 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 176,336 shares during the same period.