For Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI], Analyst sees a rise to $76. What next?

Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE: SI] plunged by -$20.53 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $176.36 during the day while it closed the day at $146.18. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Silvergate Launches “At-The-Market” Public Offering of Class A Common Stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement to its existing shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the sale of shares of its Class A common stock having an aggregate value of up to $300,000,000 through an “at-the-market” equity offering program.

This offering program is intended to provide the Company with access to capital from time to time as a part of its ongoing capital management strategy. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to further supplement the regulatory capital levels of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silvergate Bank (the “Bank”), and for other general corporate purposes, which may include providing capital to support the Company’s growth organically or through strategic acquisitions, and other growth initiatives, including the Bank’s SEN Leverage lending product, custody and other digital asset services.

Silvergate Capital Corporation stock has also gained 4.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SI stock has inclined by 235.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 819.37% and gained 96.72% year-on date.

The market cap for SI stock reached $3.45 billion, with 18.74 million shares outstanding and 16.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, SI reached a trading volume of 2071941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SI shares is $121.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Silvergate Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on SI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvergate Capital Corporation is set at 23.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 127.40.

SI stock trade performance evaluation

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.94. With this latest performance, SI shares dropped by -13.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 819.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1536.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.06 for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.38, while it was recorded at 153.85 for the last single week of trading, and 46.60 for the last 200 days.

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.94. Silvergate Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.61.

Return on Total Capital for SI is now 9.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.53. Additionally, SI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] managed to generate an average of $120,546 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Silvergate Capital Corporation posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SI.

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,351 million, or 43.60% of SI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SI stocks are: SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,214,491, which is approximately -23.198% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,144,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.35 million in SI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $96.1 million in SI stock with ownership of nearly 3.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silvergate Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE:SI] by around 3,746,905 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 5,002,442 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 495,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,244,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SI stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,587,609 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,075,107 shares during the same period.