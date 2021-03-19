For Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INFI] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.78 during the day while it closed the day at $3.36. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Update on Eganelisib Development.

– MARIO-275 data at ASCO GU demonstrate eganelisib benefits across ORR, DCR, and PFS in PD-L1 low, 2L advanced UC patients; planning registration enabling study –.

– MARIO-3 initial data at SABCS demonstrate tumor reduction in 100% of patients and an ORR of 69.2%, irrespective of PD-L1 status, in 1L TNBC patients; updates in 1H ’21 and 2H ‘21 –.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 10.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INFI stock has inclined by 60.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 214.02% and gained 58.49% year-on date.

The market cap for INFI stock reached $275.49 million, with 60.51 million shares outstanding and 56.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, INFI reached a trading volume of 7087568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Truist have made an estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 172.18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.53. With this latest performance, INFI shares dropped by -11.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 214.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 376.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.36 for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 1.81 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1497.67 and a Gross Margin at -146.87. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1543.36.

Return on Total Capital for INFI is now -99.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 413.32. Additionally, INFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 408.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] managed to generate an average of -$1,882,280 per employee.Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFI.

There are presently around $109 million, or 40.50% of INFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFI stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 17,426,968, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.25% of the total institutional ownership; OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., holding 3,171,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.66 million in INFI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.83 million in INFI stock with ownership of nearly 0.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INFI] by around 2,838,774 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,125,641 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 28,566,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,531,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,311,775 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 408,263 shares during the same period.