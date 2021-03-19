EQT Corporation [EQT] stock Initiated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $19

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] plunged by -$1.25 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.84 during the day while it closed the day at $17.60. The company report on February 17, 2021 that EQT Reports Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2020 Results And Provides 2021 Guidance.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) announced financial and operational performance results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2020, as well as financial and operational guidance for 2021.

EQT Corporation stock has also loss -9.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQT stock has inclined by 23.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.24% and gained 38.47% year-on date.

The market cap for EQT stock reached $5.09 billion, with 275.90 million shares outstanding and 272.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 5399245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $22.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 10.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

EQT stock trade performance evaluation

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.47. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.35, while it was recorded at 18.50 for the last single week of trading, and 15.14 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.36 and a Gross Margin at -23.79. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.38.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now -5.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.49. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,549,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EQT Corporation [EQT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EQT Corporation posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 5.00%.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,881 million, or 91.73% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 31,781,884, which is approximately 7.176% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,382,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $446.73 million in EQT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $434.95 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 14.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 51,480,842 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 18,372,507 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 207,457,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,310,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,587,313 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 7,461,194 shares during the same period.