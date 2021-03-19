DZ Bank lifts DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] price plunged by -0.01 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on March 10, 2021 that DuPont to Participate at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference.

Ed Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DuPont, will speak at the virtual J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference on Monday, March 15, 2021 from 11:20 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the DuPont investors website where related materials will be made available prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

A sum of 4416661 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.32M shares. DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares reached a high of $79.665 and dropped to a low of $78.265 until finishing in the latest session at $78.37.

The one-year DD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.94. The average equity rating for DD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $84.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on DD stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DD shares from 60 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

DD Stock Performance Analysis:

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.75 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.36, while it was recorded at 77.44 for the last single week of trading, and 63.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DuPont de Nemours Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.34 and a Gross Margin at +24.52. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.23.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 3.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.31. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of -$85,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

DD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to -8.99%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45,827 million, or 78.24% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,160,966, which is approximately -1.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,466,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.8 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.84 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -0.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 596 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 65,253,434 shares. Additionally, 598 investors decreased positions by around 44,626,482 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 474,874,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 584,754,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 209 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,859,968 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 10,062,824 shares during the same period.