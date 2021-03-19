Credit Suisse slashes price target on Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] – find out why.

Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE: WORK] traded at a low on 03/18/21, posting a -0.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.53. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Slack Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Crossed $1 billion in revenue run rate with $250.6 million in total revenue in Q4 FY2021.

Q4 FY2021 Calculated Billings of $359.9 million, up 41% year-over-year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8327264 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Slack Technologies Inc. stands at 0.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.39%.

The market cap for WORK stock reached $23.72 billion, with 570.37 million shares outstanding and 489.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.38M shares, WORK reached a trading volume of 8327264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WORK shares is $42.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WORK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Slack Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Slack Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $45, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on WORK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Slack Technologies Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69.

How has WORK stock performed recently?

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, WORK shares dropped by -6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.46 for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.05, while it was recorded at 40.68 for the last single week of trading, and 34.45 for the last 200 days.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.36 and a Gross Margin at +86.20. Slack Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.28.

Return on Total Capital for WORK is now -20.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.20. Additionally, WORK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Slack Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Slack Technologies Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WORK.

Insider trade positions for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]

There are presently around $15,120 million, or 74.80% of WORK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WORK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,802,676, which is approximately 11.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 28,108,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in WORK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $967.04 million in WORK stock with ownership of nearly 11.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Slack Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE:WORK] by around 164,140,522 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 209,006,383 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 78,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 373,068,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WORK stock had 215 new institutional investments in for a total of 105,072,974 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 25,329,528 shares during the same period.