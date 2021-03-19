Credit Suisse lifts Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] closed the trading session at $25.64 on 03/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.59, while the highest price level was $27.83. The company report on February 20, 2021 that Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) will present at the following virtual events for the financial community.

Baird’s 2021 Sustainability ConferenceTuesday, February 23, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.54 percent and weekly performance of -14.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 71.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, BE reached to a volume of 2900804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $31.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on BE stock. On January 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BE shares from 27 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 54.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

BE stock trade performance evaluation

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.33. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -22.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 735.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.00, while it was recorded at 28.29 for the last single week of trading, and 21.27 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.72 and a Gross Margin at +20.32. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.84.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,158.75. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 979.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$92,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bloom Energy Corporation posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloom Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,350 million, or 65.10% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 12,889,076, which is approximately 3.324% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,884,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.07 million in BE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $268.73 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 553.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 31,065,747 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 21,892,404 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 38,687,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,645,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,107,721 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,069,326 shares during the same period.