CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] is 67.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CNSP] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.24 during the day while it closed the day at $2.99. The company report on March 15, 2021 that CNS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) (“CNS” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system, announced that John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals will present at the inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place virtually on March 17th and 18th and will feature roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally.

In addition to the presentation, Mr. Climaco will participate in a live glioblastoma panel discussion on Wednesday, March 17th from 9:30-10:30 am ET.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 10.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNSP stock has inclined by 30.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 52.55% and gained 67.98% year-on date.

The market cap for CNSP stock reached $76.48 million, with 17.09 million shares outstanding and 15.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, CNSP reached a trading volume of 1229366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.74. With this latest performance, CNSP shares dropped by -8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.46 for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for CNSP is now -86.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.15. Additionally, CNSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] managed to generate an average of -$1,891,574 per employee.CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNSP.

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.40% of CNSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNSP stocks are: ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 534,148, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 43.59% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 415,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 million in CNSP stocks shares; and ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC, currently with $0.18 million in CNSP stock with ownership of nearly -0.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CNSP] by around 1,011,246 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 4,216 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 96,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,111,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNSP stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,011,246 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 3,960 shares during the same period.