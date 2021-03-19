Chubb Limited [CB] moved down -3.07: Why It’s Important

Chubb Limited [NYSE: CB] closed the trading session at $168.13 on 03/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $165.20, while the highest price level was $179.01. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Chubb Confirms Submission of Preliminary Proposal for Strategic Business Combination to The Hartford.

On March 11, Chubb Limited presented The Hartford with a proposal for a combination of our two companies that we believe would be strategically and financially compelling for both sets of shareholders and other constituencies. This proposal would value The Hartford at $65.00 per share and represents a premium of 26% based on its unaffected 20-day volume weighted average share price of $51.70 as of March 10, 2021. The consideration represents a mix of stock with the majority in cash.

We have not yet received a response to our proposal but are looking forward to constructive, private discussions in order to expeditiously consummate a fair transaction that benefits all of our respective stakeholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.23 percent and weekly performance of -2.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, CB reached to a volume of 4638797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chubb Limited [CB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CB shares is $173.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Chubb Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $132 to $138. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Chubb Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $138 to $176, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on CB stock. On November 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CB shares from 150 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chubb Limited is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for CB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.84.

CB stock trade performance evaluation

Chubb Limited [CB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, CB shares gained by 1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.21 for Chubb Limited [CB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.01, while it was recorded at 172.65 for the last single week of trading, and 140.01 for the last 200 days.

Chubb Limited [CB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chubb Limited [CB] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.38. Chubb Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.80.

Return on Total Capital for CB is now 5.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chubb Limited [CB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.90. Additionally, CB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chubb Limited [CB] managed to generate an average of $113,968 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chubb Limited [CB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chubb Limited posted 2.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chubb Limited go to 17.18%.

Chubb Limited [CB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $66,674 million, or 89.50% of CB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,934,796, which is approximately -0.675% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,455,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.95 billion in CB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $4.65 billion in CB stock with ownership of nearly 7.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chubb Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 573 institutional holders increased their position in Chubb Limited [NYSE:CB] by around 21,597,005 shares. Additionally, 527 investors decreased positions by around 21,234,503 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 353,728,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,560,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CB stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,339,232 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,494,385 shares during the same period.