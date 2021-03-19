Celsion Corporation [CLSN] Stock trading around $2.29 per share: What’s Next?

Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ: CLSN] closed the trading session at $2.29 on 03/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.0601, while the highest price level was $2.34. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Celsion Corporation to Hold Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announced that the Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, March 19, 2021 to discuss financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provide an update on clinical development programs with GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer and ThermoDox®, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin under investigator-sponsored development for several cancer indications. Celsion has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and next generation infectious vaccines. The Company’s immunotherapy candidate, GEN-1, is currently in Phase II development for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer.

To participate in the call, interested parties may dial 1-800-353-6461 (Toll-Free/North America) or 1-334-323-0501 (International/Toll) and ask for the Celsion Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call (Conference Code: 1175518) to register ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. The call will also be broadcast live on the internet at www.celsion.com. The call will be archived for replay on Friday, March 19, 2021 and will remain available until April 2, 2021. The replay can be accessed at 1-719-457-0820 or 1-888-203-1112 using Conference ID: 1175518. An audio replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.celsion.com, for 90 days after 2:00 p.m. EDT Friday, March 19, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 222.08 percent and weekly performance of 14.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 182.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 246.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.73M shares, CLSN reached to a volume of 5332509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Celsion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Celsion Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsion Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 267.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16.

CLSN stock trade performance evaluation

Celsion Corporation [CLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.50. With this latest performance, CLSN shares gained by 0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 182.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 188.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.54 for Celsion Corporation [CLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.71, while it was recorded at 2.20 for the last single week of trading, and 1.43 for the last 200 days.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsion Corporation [CLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4113.09. Celsion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3370.31.

Return on Total Capital for CLSN is now -73.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.86. Additionally, CLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] managed to generate an average of -$581,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Celsion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Celsion Corporation [CLSN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsion Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSN.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 7.70% of CLSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,265,670, which is approximately -0.323% of the company’s market cap and around 1.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 709,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 million in CLSN stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.61 million in CLSN stock with ownership of nearly 69.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ:CLSN] by around 326,696 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,264,357 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 608,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,199,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,376 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,324,447 shares during the same period.