Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] Stock trading around $42.86 per share: What’s Next?

Canadian Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: CSIQ] gained 3.53% on the last trading session, reaching $42.86 price per share at the time. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Canadian Solar Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Canadian Solar Inc. (“Canadian Solar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results.

Canadian Solar Inc. represents 59.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.58 billion with the latest information. CSIQ stock price has been found in the range of $42.51 to $46.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, CSIQ reached a trading volume of 4535957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSIQ shares is $50.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSIQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Canadian Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $43 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Cascend Securities kept a Buy rating on CSIQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Solar Inc. is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.29.

Trading performance analysis for CSIQ stock

Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.71. With this latest performance, CSIQ shares dropped by -23.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 218.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.45 for Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.64, while it was recorded at 43.52 for the last single week of trading, and 37.18 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.76 and a Gross Margin at +22.45. Canadian Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.36.

Return on Total Capital for CSIQ is now 6.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.44. Additionally, CSIQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] managed to generate an average of $12,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Canadian Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canadian Solar Inc. posted 1.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 114.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSIQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Solar Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]

There are presently around $1,117 million, or 52.70% of CSIQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSIQ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,821,417, which is approximately 78.512% of the company’s market cap and around 31.00% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,470,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.75 million in CSIQ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $65.86 million in CSIQ stock with ownership of nearly -0.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:CSIQ] by around 9,463,809 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 8,674,967 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,922,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,061,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSIQ stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,349,392 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,019,947 shares during the same period.