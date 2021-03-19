Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] stock Initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $89

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] loss -5.66% on the last trading session, reaching $90.60 price per share at the time. The company report on March 13, 2021 that NXP Semiconductors, Penn National Gaming, Generac Holdings and Caesars Entertainment Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P 100.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASD:NXPI) will replace Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS) in the S&P 500, Flowserve will replace Edgewell Personal Care Co. (NYSE:EPC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Edgewell Personal Care will replace Exterran Corp. (NYSE:EXTN) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Exterran is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. represents 208.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.89 billion with the latest information. CZR stock price has been found in the range of $90.48 to $95.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 4846855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $102.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CZR stock. On November 25, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CZR shares from 68 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 5.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09.

Trading performance analysis for CZR stock

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.07. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 15.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1176.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.12 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.91, while it was recorded at 96.85 for the last single week of trading, and 59.88 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. posted -2.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,506.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

There are presently around $18,271 million, or 95.50% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 26,532,690, which is approximately 42.355% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,722,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in CZR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.66 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 6.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

222 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 32,605,043 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 45,189,426 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 123,868,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,663,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,459,646 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 25,519,924 shares during the same period.