Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] Revenue clocked in at $1.80 million, up 58.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Brickell Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: BBI] traded at a high on 03/18/21, posting a 9.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.24. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Brickell Biotech Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Initiated U.S. pivotal Phase 3 clinical program (Cardigan I and II studies) evaluating sofpironium bromide gel, 15% for the treatment of primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis.

Cardigan I study exceeds 50% enrollment with topline results from both studies anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2021Commercial launch of sofpironium bromide gel, 5% (ECCLOCK®) underway in Japan by development partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Kaken).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10318833 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brickell Biotech Inc. stands at 9.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.00%.

The market cap for BBI stock reached $83.72 million, with 66.93 million shares outstanding and 65.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, BBI reached a trading volume of 10318833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]?

Lake Street have made an estimate for Brickell Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Brickell Biotech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brickell Biotech Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has BBI stock performed recently?

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.77. With this latest performance, BBI shares dropped by -18.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2354, while it was recorded at 1.1660 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9448 for the last 200 days.

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1151.26. Brickell Biotech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1147.80.

Return on Total Capital for BBI is now -118.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.88. Additionally, BBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] managed to generate an average of -$1,608,692 per employee.Brickell Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings analysis for Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brickell Biotech Inc. posted -1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBI.

Insider trade positions for Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]

There are presently around $7 million, or 12.20% of BBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBI stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,334,149, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,289,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 million in BBI stocks shares; and PALISADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/NJ, currently with $1.18 million in BBI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brickell Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Brickell Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:BBI] by around 3,233,614 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 767,922 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,636,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,638,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,094,928 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 737,678 shares during the same period.