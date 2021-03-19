Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] is 55.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.68%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Borqs Technologies Completes $20 Million Private Placement to Support Growth.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, the “Company”), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT), reported that the Company has signed agreements with institutional and individual investors on February 25, 2021 for sale of $20 million in convertible notes. The notes are due in two years, have an annual interest rate of 8%, convertible into ordinary shares of Borqs at 10% discount from the market price and has 90% warrant coverage with the warrants exercisable at 110% of the conversion price. One-third of the notes are sold at the execution of definitive agreements and two-thirds of the notes will be sold upon the satisfaction of certain conditions, including effectiveness of a registration statement to be filed by the Company by April 15, 2021. Proceeds will be used for the procurement of orders the Company expects to receive from its customers this year and also for development of the next generation 5G products.

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.Borqs Technologies is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio.

Over the last 12 months, BRQS stock rose by 21.43%.

The market cap for the stock reached $65.38 million, with 44.14 million shares outstanding and 32.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.51M shares, BRQS stock reached a trading volume of 6634405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79.

BRQS Stock Performance Analysis:

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -45.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.74 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5885, while it was recorded at 1.5660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2578 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Borqs Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.34 and a Gross Margin at +0.44. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$56,813 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.00% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 419,986, which is approximately 55.042% of the company’s market cap and around 26.85% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 86,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in BRQS stocks shares; and WEISS MULTI-STRATEGY ADVISERS LLC, currently with $94000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 334,367 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 4,372,813 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,028,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 678,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 167,016 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 4,372,813 shares during the same period.