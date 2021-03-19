Boenning & Scattergood lifts Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [NASDAQ: HALL] closed the trading session at $4.23 on 03/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.85, while the highest price level was $4.76. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Hallmark Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark Financial”) (NASDAQ: HALL) announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.82 percent and weekly performance of 8.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 257.05K shares, HALL reached to a volume of 2283625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HALL shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Boenning & Scattergood have made an estimate for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Boenning & Scattergood raised their target price from $13 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.47.

HALL stock trade performance evaluation

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.46. With this latest performance, HALL shares dropped by -2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.19 for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.77, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading, and 3.34 for the last 200 days.

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.90. Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.13.

Return on Total Capital for HALL is now 1.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.85. Additionally, HALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL] managed to generate an average of -$1,286 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hallmark Financial Services Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. go to 4.10%.

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23 million, or 51.40% of HALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HALL stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,207,510, which is approximately -8.249% of the company’s market cap and around 7.06% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 816,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 million in HALL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.95 million in HALL stock with ownership of nearly -0.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [NASDAQ:HALL] by around 342,275 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 551,022 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,565,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,458,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HALL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 179,888 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 160,595 shares during the same period.