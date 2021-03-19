BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] Revenue clocked in at $2.30 million, up 19.89% YTD: What’s Next?

BIO-key International Inc. [NASDAQ: BKYI] gained 14.67% on the last trading session, reaching $4.22 price per share at the time. The company report on March 18, 2021 that UPDATE – BIO-key, Provider of Identity and Access Management Solutions Powered by Biometrics, Hosts Q4 & Full FY 2020 Investor Call Thursday, March 25th at 10am ET.

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity access management (IAM) and large scale identity solutions, including industry leading biometric capabilities, will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full FY 2020 results on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be reported prior to the market’s opening. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, Chief Financial Officer, and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, will participate on the call.

Conference Call Details.

BIO-key International Inc. represents 7.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.97 million with the latest information. BKYI stock price has been found in the range of $3.62 to $4.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 492.99K shares, BKYI reached a trading volume of 2839136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIO-key International Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

Trading performance analysis for BKYI stock

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.05. With this latest performance, BKYI shares dropped by -15.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 3.74 for the last single week of trading, and 4.53 for the last 200 days.

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] shares currently have an operating margin of -289.40 and a Gross Margin at -14.66. BIO-key International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -643.37.

Return on Total Capital for BKYI is now -119.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -340.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -356.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -205.63. Additionally, BKYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 530.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] managed to generate an average of -$972,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.BIO-key International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BIO-key International Inc. posted -1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -466.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKYI.

An analysis of insider ownership at BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.50% of BKYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKYI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,536, which is approximately 663.923% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 68,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in BKYI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.18 million in BKYI stock with ownership of nearly -64.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIO-key International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in BIO-key International Inc. [NASDAQ:BKYI] by around 217,706 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 142,164 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 10,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKYI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,716 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 63,808 shares during the same period.