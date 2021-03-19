Barclays slashes price target on Sotera Health Company [SHC] – find out why.

Sotera Health Company [NASDAQ: SHC] loss -7.64% or -2.12 points to close at $25.62 with a heavy trading volume of 10492024 shares. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Sotera Health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering.

Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC) announced the pricing of its secondary offering (the “Offering”) of 25,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. All 25,000,000 shares are being offered by selling stockholders, which include certain affiliates of Warburg Pincus LLC and GTCR, LLC, as well as certain current and former members of management of the Company. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 shares of common stock. The Company is not offering any shares in the Offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the Offering. The Company has agreed to pay certain Offering expenses consistent with its obligations under its Amended and Restated Registration Rights Agreement.

The Offering is expected to close on March 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

If we look at the average trading volume of 939.93K shares, SHC reached to a volume of 10492024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHC shares is $33.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sotera Health Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Sotera Health Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on SHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sotera Health Company is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHC in the course of the last twelve months was 105.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Sotera Health Company [SHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.52.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.27 for Sotera Health Company [SHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.71, while it was recorded at 27.57 for the last single week of trading.

Sotera Health Company [SHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sotera Health Company [SHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.48 and a Gross Margin at +47.00. Sotera Health Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.72.

Return on Total Capital for SHC is now 11.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sotera Health Company [SHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 422.11. Additionally, SHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 419.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sotera Health Company [SHC] managed to generate an average of -$12,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Sotera Health Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Sotera Health Company [SHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sotera Health Company go to 34.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sotera Health Company [SHC]

There are presently around $6,299 million, or 87.10% of SHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHC stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 118,929,897, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; GTCR LLC, holding 79,286,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in SHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $187.71 million in SHC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sotera Health Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Sotera Health Company [NASDAQ:SHC] by around 245,843,180 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,843,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHC stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 245,843,180 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.